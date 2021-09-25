NewsMusic News

Eddie Vedder forms new band and covers R.E.M. and Prince at Ohana Fest

The impromptu set came as a replacement for Kings of Leon, who pulled out of the festival at the last minute after the passing of their mother

Pino Palladino, Andrew Watt, Chad Smith and Eddie Vedder performs onstage during the 2021 Ohana Music Festival on September 24, 2021 in Dana Point, California. Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic.

Eddie Vedder formed a new band for a covers-filled set at his own Ohana Festival in California last night (February 24).

Kings of Leon were due to headline the event, but pulled out after the death of their mother, Betty Ann.

For the set, Vedder formed a new band on the spot, enlisting the likes of Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, ex-Chilis and newly-instated Pearl Jam touring guitarist Josh Klinghoffer and more.

During the set, Vedder and co. covered the likes of R.E.M. and Prince, before Vedder dedicated a version of his solo single ‘Long Road’ to the Followills and their mother.

After that, according to SPIN, he and the band covered early Kings of Leon hit ‘Molly’s Chambers’ in tribute to the band, though no footage is yet available online.

See footage of the series of covers from last night’s show below:

Kings Of Leon paid tribute to their mother on social media today (September 25), a day after the brothers – Caleb, Nathan and Jared – announced they would be cancelling a series of shows to spend time with their mother following a “medical crisis”.

Drummer Nathan wrote: “You are finally at peace and on your next journey. I will feel your kiss in every breeze and your wink from every ray of sunshine.”

His youngest brother, Jared, also shared a tribute to his Instagram, posting a series of photos of their mother over the years with various family members. Jared’s post read: “My mom was always so proud of us. She let everybody know it. Would always post pictures of us.

“You were a better mama and grandmother than any of us deserved.”

