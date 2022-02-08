Eddie Vedder makes jab at Mötley Crüe during New Jersey concert

Eddie Vedder has made another jab at Mötley Crüe following bassist Nikki Sixx’s swipe that Pearl Jam are “one of the most boring bands in history”.

Vedder and Sixx’s back-and-forth began when the Pearl Jam frontman dismissed the hair metal group as “vacuous” in a recent interview.

Sixx then responded on Twitter, calling the diss “kind of a compliment” before dropping his own insult Pearl Jam’s way. The Seattle band went on to respond on Twitter two days later (February 7), writing “We [love] our bored fans” alongside a video of an animated crowd at one of their shows.

We ❤️ our bored fans. pic.twitter.com/B1cWuZDww4 — Pearl Jam (@PearlJam) February 7, 2022

Advertisement

Now, while performing at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark on Sunday (February 6), Vedder appeared to make another jab at Mötley Crüe.

Before his current touring drummer, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith, delivered a drum solo at one point during the set, Ultimate Classic Rock reports that Vedder remarked: “That drum kit – that silver, beautiful machine that he is the engine of – does not need to elevate or rotate to do its job. Let me just point that out.”

Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee is renowned for his gimmick-filled stage presence, which includes his kit twisting around a 360-degree track, with the musician performing completely upside down at one point.

Eddie Vedder is set to release his first new solo album in 11 years, ‘Earthling’, this week (February 11). The record was produced by Andrew Wyatt and Vedder is currently performing it live across North America with a backing band dubbed The Earthlings.

Advertisement

The group consists of Smith, Wyatt, The Frames’ Glen Hansard, former RHCP guitarist (and current Pearl Jam touring member) Josh Klinghoffer and Jane’s Addiction bassist Chris Chaney.

Meanwhile, Mötley Crüe sold their entire catalogue to BMG Records last year for a reported £112million. “It feels amazing to be collaborating with our new partners at BMG,” said the band in a collective statement at the time.

“Their extensive track record of success in rock made them the perfect home to continue preserving and growing our musical legacy, ensuring we always stay at the top.”