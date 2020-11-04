Eddie Vedder reveals advice he gave to Bradley Cooper for ‘A Star Is Born’

Eddie Vedder has revealed the one piece of advice he gave to Bradley Cooper for A Star Is Born.

Cooper, who directed the 2018 film and played Jackson Maine, shadowed the Pearl Jam frontman ahead of shooting to gain an insight into the lifestyle of a rock star.

Speaking on The Howard Stern Show, Vedder recalled his experience in contributing to the project. “We just hung out for a couple of days, and [Cooper] just asked me a few questions and I told him things like, you know, ‘Make sure your guitar covers your balls at all times’,” he remembered.

Advertisement

“I think sometimes the guitar gets a little high. It looks more like a bib… That way, if the crowd throws anything, like an orange or tennis ball, you’ll be covered.”

Vedder went on to reveal that he wasn’t too sure about watching the finished version of A Star Is Born, but admitted he was “blown away” by what he saw onscreen.

“I will admit the first time [Cooper] asked if we would come down to see it, on the way over, I’m thinking of all the ways I could let him down nicely, you know?” he said. “I want to be honest, but how do I? So I was a little nervous.

“And I tell you, when I saw it, I was just fucking blown away. It just took me there, and what he can do with his eyes and what [Cooper and Lady Gaga] did together and then Sam Elliott. It really took me there. I’m getting chills right now.”

Back in 2018, Cooper revealed that Vedder had warned him against making the film. “He thought it was crazy I was going to do this movie,” Cooper said. “He was like, ‘What? Bro, don’t do that’.”

Advertisement

However, he added that the musician was “wonderful” to work alongside.

Elsewhere in the Howard Stern chat, Vedder opened up on the impact Chris Cornell’s death had on him. “I still haven’t quite dealt with it,” he said. “I’ll get stronger as time goes.”