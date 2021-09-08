Eddie Vedder shares ‘Long Way’, new single from upcoming solo album

Eddie Vedder has shared a new single ‘Long Way’, the first taste of the Pearl Jam frontman’s upcoming solo album, ‘Earthling’.

The album, due for release via Seattle Surf/Republic, marks his first collaboration with producer Andrew Watt, who won the 2021 Grammy for Producer of the Year.

‘Long Way’ sees Vedder channelling his inner Tom Petty over an arrangement awash in 80s-inspired heartland rock theatrics – including buzzing organs and fiery guitar solos.

Advertisement

“His eyes appear vacant / he’d taken more than his share / trying hard to awaken / the voice of regret in his ear,” Vedder sings in its opening verse.

Watch the lyric video for ‘Long Way’ below.

‘Long Way’ is the first song revealed from ‘Earthling’, which has yet to receive a confirmed release date.

For now, fans can pre-order a special limited-edition 7-inch vinyl featuring the single with a B-side titled ‘The Haves’, which Vedder teased in an Instagram post as a “soon-to-be-released” song.

Vedder will feature on Elton John‘s new album of collaborations ‘The Lockdown Sessions’, it was announced last week. He will appear on the song ‘E-Ticket’.

Advertisement

In August, the soundtrack for Flag Day, a film directed by Sean Penn, was released. It features eight songs Vedder wrote and performed with Glen Hansard. One of the songs, ‘My Father’s Daughter’, features vocals by Vedder’s daughter Olivia.

Vedder has also since released two covers: a solo rendition of R.E.M.’s ‘Drive’, and a collaboration with Tom Morello and Bruce Springsteen for AC/DC’s ‘Highway to Hell’.

‘Earthling’ marks Vedder’s third solo album, following 2007’s ‘Into the Wild’ soundtrack and 2011’s ‘Ukelele Songs’.

Last December, Vedder unveiled a six-track EP titled ‘Matter of Time’, which included stripped-back versions of Pearl Jam songs and a cover of Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Growin’ Up’.