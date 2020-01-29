Eddy Current Suppression Ring announce Australian show

Beloved Melbourne garage rock veterans Eddy Current Suppression Ring have announced a headlining Australian show for this coming May.

Just over a month after making their unexpected return with All in Good Time, their first studio album in nine years, the band will perform live for the first time since the 2016 Golden Plains Festival.

The show is set to take place on May 1st at Brisbane venue The Triffid. Support will come from Brisbane indie bands The Goon Sax and Blank Realm.

Advertisement

Tickets for the show will be available from 9am via Moshtix, and are expected to sell out well ahead of time.

Originally forming in 2003, Eddy Current Suppression Ring quickly gained a cult following and a reputation as one of the best live rock bands in Australia.

Their 2008 LP Primary Colours was nominated for an ARIA award, as well as the J Award, and ultimately took out the Australian Music Prize for that year.

Writing in a statement announcing the release of All in Good Time, John Dwyer of Oh Sees and Castle Head Records described the band as “simple as beer and chips, and that satisfying live.”

“We are very pleased to have these boys back on the streets,” he said. “It has been far too long.”