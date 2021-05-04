EDM producer Pierce Fulton dies aged 28 after “tragic struggle” with mental health

EDM producer Pierce Fulton has died at the age of 28, his family has confirmed.

In a statement, Fulton’s brother Griff confirmed that that the producer died last Thursday (April 29) following a “tragic struggle with his mental health”.

Griff wrote: “Pierce was so incredibly full of life, love & unimaginable creativity. He was kind, caring, thoughtful, silly & sweet.

“The most magical person that we were all so blessed to know, hear & see. He was an expert at absolutely anything he set his mind to & had this incredible ability to retain knowledge unlike anyone I’ve ever known. The only word that truly can describe his abilities is genius.

“He could captivate a room of strangers in the blink of an eye with only one hope – to make everyone feel loved, comfortable & welcomed.

“He traveled the globe for the better part of a decade doing what he loved & cemented powerful friendships with so many wonderful people along the way, accomplishing more in his career in music than most could dream to accomplish in a lifetime.

“He loved you all so much & wanted to give you everything he had; and he had so much to give.”

Griff added: “To everyone out there who listened to his songs, thank you. To everyone out there who bought tickets to his shows & danced with him, thank you. To everyone out there who was lucky enough to cross paths with him at any point in life & made him feel loved, thank you.”

Paying tribute, Canadian EDM duo Sultan & Shephard wrote: “We are so sorry for your loss. Pierce was such a beautiful guy who always put a smile on our face when we saw him. We’re so glad we got to make music with him and get to know him. Sending your family our deepest condolences.”

Fulton first scored success in 2015 with breakout single ‘Kuaga (Lost Time)’, and went on to secure collaboration with the likes of Martin Garrix and Mike Shinoda on the 2018 track ‘Waiting For Tomorrow’.

His most recent release came in the EP ‘Keeping the Little Things’, which was released in August 2020.

He survived by his brother Griff, his mother Brook, father Mike, sister Addie and his wife Anastasia.

