Listen to Eels’ surprise new single ‘Baby Let’s Make It Real’

Eels have released a surprise new single, ‘Baby Let’s Make It Real’ — you can hear the track below.

Recorded at the band’s studio in Los Feliz, California, the song is the first new piece of Eels material since the release of their April 2018 album ‘The Deconstruction’. That LP was the band’s first in four years, following on from 2014’s ‘The Cautionary Tales of Mark Oliver Everett’.

Arriving this afternoon (August 11), Eels bandleader Mark Oliver Everett (a.k.a. E) said of ‘Baby Let’s Make It Real’: “How ‘bout a new song to get your mind off your troubles for 3 minutes and 55 seconds? Play it again if you want to double that time”.

You can hear Eels’ new single ‘Baby Let’s Make It Real’ here or through the Spotify link below.

Speaking to NME last year for the regular retrospective Q&A series Does Rock ‘N’ Roll Kill Braincells?!, Eels’ E recalled how Elton John was once interested in signing the band.

“It was very exciting at the time but I have to tell you, about 20 years later, I ran into him and we were talking and it became clear that he had no recollection of it!”, he laughed.

“I’ve never spoken to anyone that he’s signed but I bet he would be great as he’s such a music fan. I can only imagine him being enthusiastic.”