Eels share rousing new track ‘Amateur Hour’

Eels have shared a new single from their upcoming 14th studio album – listen to ‘Amateur Hour’ below.

The band announced details of new record ‘Extreme Witchcraft’ last year, which is due to be released on January 28 via PIAS and their own E Works Records.

‘Amateur Hour’ is the album’s upbeat and bouncy opening track, and follows previously released singles ’The Magic’, ‘Steam Engine’ and ‘Good Night On Earth’ – the latter of which arrived first with the album announcement.

Frontman Mark ‘E’ Oliver Everett co-produced ‘Extreme Witchcraft’ with PJ Harvey and producer and guitarist John Parish. It marks the first time E and Parish have worked together since the band’s ‘Souljacker’ album in 2001.

Speaking of working on the new record, E said: “John Parish is one of the most even-tempered, polite people I’ve ever met. A true gentleman. Actually he’s probably THE most polite person I’ve ever met. But when he gets into the studio he becomes a mad scientist.

“If you make music with John Parish, you get stuff no one else does. He has a really unique toolbox and musical outlook. Perhaps his politeness is a coping mechanism to keep Mr. Hyde under control when he’s out of his laboratory.”

‘Extreme Witchcraft’ can be pre-ordered here.

Eels are also set to head to the UK and Ireland in March for a tour in support of their new LP. They’ll be starting in Belfast on March 11, concluding with a date at the O2 Guildhall in Southampton on March 18 before heading to Europe. View all the dates here.

Elsewhere, Eels released a video for their song ‘Are We Alright Again’ in 2020, featuring Mad Men actor Jon Hamm.

Starring Hamm as “a typical Eels fan finding solace in Eels’ music”, the Greg Barnes-directed one-take video features the actor getting lost in the music – so much so that he become oblivious to a robbery that is taking place directly behind him.