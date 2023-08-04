Eight hospitalised after release of “chemical substance” in Doncaster nightclub

Eight people have been taken to hospital after a “chemical substance” was released in a Doncaster nightclub.

As reported by LBC, South Yorkshire Police were called to the Pop Works club last weekend (July 30) where attendees were seen “struggling to breathe” and “coughing and vomiting”.

All those hospitalised have now been discharged, with police saying in a statement that they believe the substance to have been similar to pepper spray.

Superintendent Peter Thorp said: “While our enquiries into this incident remain ongoing, we want to reassure the wider public that this was thankfully a relatively minor release of something akin to a pepper spray, which didn’t cause any lasting injuries and the majority of people at the venue were unaffected.

“However, the fact remains that whoever chose to bring that substance to the venue clearly did so to cause alarm or injury, and we are working to identify those responsible.

“I’d repeat the request for anyone with information or witnesses to come forward, so we can develop as comprehensive an understanding as we can of what happened.”

(Saturday 29th July 2023)On the early hours off Sunday morning around 04:55am we had to evacuate everyone out of the… Posted by Pop Works Doncaster on Sunday, July 30, 2023

In a statement on their Facebook page, Pop Works wrote: “On the early hours off Sunday morning around 04:55am we had to evacuate everyone out of the club, this was a big eye opener for us as a business and it was handled very well thank you to our door staff and management…”

“We would like to apologise to everyone who was inside at the time and who was involved in the incident. What a world we live in that people would make businesses harder than it is in this trade after Covid.”

The statement added: “We are deeply sorry. Our main priority is our customer’s safety and well-being after making sure that the care needed for those involved was provided. Once again we are truly sorry. Thank you to the fire service and the police that came and helped everyone.”