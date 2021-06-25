Eilish Gilligan drops new song ‘Get Well Soon’, announces new EP

Melbourne singer-songwriter Eilish Gilligan has today delivered her new single ‘Get Well Soon’, alongside details around her forthcoming EP.

‘Get Well Soon’ is the second track we’ve heard from Gilligan this year, following on from May’s ‘Up All Night’, co-written with Alex Lahey and Japanese Wallpaper.

Both songs are set to feature on Gilligan’s forthcoming EP, ‘First One To Leave The Party’, which is due out August 6 and will be released independently.

Advertisement

Listen to ‘Get Well Soon’ below:

<a href="https://eilishgilligan.bandcamp.com/track/get-well-soon">Get Well Soon by Eilish Gilligan</a>

“I wrote Get Well Soon in the midst of grieving a relationship – you know that part in the grieving process, where you start getting impatient that you’re not better yet? Yeah. That part,” Gilligan said of the song in a press statement.

“I dreamt of telling this person that I was so sick over them, still, after all this time – and I didn’t want them back, but I just wanted them to know that I still felt awful about the whole thing. And that I missed them.”

The ‘First One To Leave The Party’ EP is five tracks long, and will feature co-writes from not only Lahey and Japanese Wallpaper, but also Mansionair‘s Lachlan Bostock.

Advertisement

Eilish Gilligan will be playing a pair of headline shows to launch the new EP this September, taking on dates in both Melbourne and Sydney. Tickets are on sale now.