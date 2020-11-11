Listen to Eilish Gilligan’s ethereal new song ‘Calling Me Out’

Melbourne songwriter Eilish Gilligan has shared a new single titled ‘Calling Me Out’, co-written with Eskimo Joe‘s Joel Quartermain.

On the self-produced track, Gilligan’s voice floats ethereally above a bed of understated synths and piano as she makes an impassioned response to the aftermath of a Christmas Day dispute.

“I felt as though unjustified insults were being hurled my way and because I was so caught off guard, I had nothing to say,” the songwriter explained in a statement. “I wish I could have said this at that moment.”

Advertisement

Listen to ‘Calling Me Out’ below:

Gilligan said writing ‘Calling Me Out’ was a challenging process, with the end product all the more enjoyable for having gone through it.

“This song was the problem child for so long, it was deeply satisfying to get it right.”

‘Calling Me Out’ follows on from Gilligan’s previous single ‘Flesh’, which arrived last month and was also self-produced. In February, Gilligan shared the single ‘I Just Want To Look At You’, which was written and produced alongside Jonathan Boulet of Party Dozen.

Advertisement

Over the past year, Gilligan has increasingly turned to Twitch streaming, giving insights into composition and production. She recently took part in Twitch’s ANZ Creative Showcase, celebrating the release of ‘Flesh’ with a live-streamed performance.