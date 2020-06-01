Eilish Gilligan to cover Lady Gaga in charity livestream series

Eilish Gilligan has announced a series of charity performances this week that will be livestreamed on Twitch.

charity stream schedule for this week –> all proceeds from donations, subscriptions, bits will go straight to @BTGFaustralia and @BlackVisionsMN – you will be able to donate directly to these charities during the streams too if you'd prefer https://t.co/qRsJSiqf9X pic.twitter.com/BLhDzMX2he — eilish gilligan (@eilishgilligan) May 31, 2020

The first kicks off tonight (June 1) at 7PM AEST and will consist of covers of her favourite songs from Lady Gaga’s newly released fourth album ‘Chromatica’, along with other songs from her backlog. Another stream on Wednesday will fall under the ‘Welcome To Chromatica’ theme. This will be held at 10AM AEST.

On Thursday (June 4), Gilligan will back to “regular scheduled programming”, playing cuts from her own discography, spontaneous covers and having a chat, from 7PM AEST.

All proceeds from the three Twitch streams – including subscriptions and donations – will be split between two charities aiding Black communities: Bridging The Gap Foundation and Black Visions Collective.

Bridging The Gap is an Australian based organisation helping to close the gap in health and education disparities between Indigenous and Non-Indigenous Australians. Black Visions Collective is a Minnesota based-initiative fostering a political home for Black people, by assisting with sustainable leadership campaigns.