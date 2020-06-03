El Tee and Alice Skye lead Delivered, Live’s 10th episode

Livestream concert Delivered, Live has shared the lineup for its 10th instalment this weekend, featuring a handful of new and returning acts.

Kicking off Saturday June 6 from 7:30pm AEST, the forthcoming Delivered, Live concert, hosted by Henry Wagons, has enlisted the help of indie artist El Tee, singer-songwriter Alice Skye and James Reyne. Skye will also be performing her latest single, ‘Grand Ideas’.

In addition to musical artists, the event will feature comedy sets from Sami Shah and Lewis Garnham. Broadcaster Myf Warhurst will also moderate an expert panel.

Like previous runs of the livestream, audience members can watch the sets for free, but are encouraged to purchase a ticket through Oztix. Proceeds from ticket sales go back to artists and comedians performing, in addition to the venue and industry members of their choice. This week, El Tee has nominated The Old Bar and Bonnie Knight and Alice Skye has picked the Gasometer Hotel and the Justice For David Dungay Jr. campaign as beneficiaries.

According to a statement, more than 9,800 tickets have been sold to date.

Last weekend’s lineup featured singer-songwriter Josh Pyke, rock duo This Way North and rapper L-Fresh The Lion, in addition to comedy sets from Shah and RAW Comedy champion Danielle Walker.