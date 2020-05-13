El Tee announces debut album ‘Everything Is Fine’

Melbourne-based singer-songwriter El Tee has announced her debut studio album, ‘Everything Is Fine’, days after premiering the record’s title track.

Melbourne community radio station 3RRR premiered the single on Monday (May 11). The Music then premiered the song’s accompanying music video the following day. Dan Cahill directed the video, having also worked on El Tee’s video for ‘Keep Walking’.

Watch the video for ‘Everything Is Fine’ below:

The singer-songwriter – real name Lauren Tarver – explained the track’s origins in a statement. She noted that the song is “a very descriptive narrative” of a personal experience she had while travelling in New Zealand.

“I went on a roadtrip with a friend, and was so full of anxiety the whole time,” she said. “It was bottled up and I couldn’t shake it. I literally felt trapped by the mountains of NZ.”

Tarver also described the song as “emotional, to say the least” in a post to her Instagram.

‘Everything Is Fine’ joins two previously released singles on the album’s ten-song tracklist: ‘How I Like It’ in August last year, followed by ‘Keep Walking’ in March.

An American expat, Tarver recorded the album in her adopted hometown of Melbourne in 2019. Andrew McEvan engineered and mixed the album in addition to playing drums.

‘Everything Is Fine’ is set for release on September 18 through Believe.