El Tee shares new single and music video for ‘Space’

El Tee has shared the second taste of her forthcoming debut album, with the release of new single ‘Space’.

El Tee – real name Lauren Tarver – described ‘Space’ in a press release today as “about giving so much to others, but forgetting to look out for yourself”.

“In writing this song, I acknowledged how much blame and accountability I held for others’ inability to show up,” she said.

Advertisement

The single is the follow-up to the album’s title track, ‘Everything Is Fine’.

Watch the official music video for ‘Space’ here:

As well as the album’s title track, released in May, ‘Space’ follows the release of ‘How I Like It’ and ‘Keep Walking’, both released in 2019 and to be included on the forthcoming ten-track EP.

An American expat, Tarver recorded the album in her adopted hometown of Melbourne in 2019. Andrew McEwan engineered and mixed the album in addition to playing drums.

Tarver has made tracks on the live scene since 2018, supporting the likes of Clea, and appeared on bills alongside artists like Julia Jacklin, Eilish Gilligan, and performing on the inaugural Isol-Aid Festival.

Advertisement

Last month Terver appeared on Delivered, Live‘s 10th episode alongside singer-songwriter Alice Skye and James Reyne.

‘Everything Is Fine’ is available for pre-order here, out September 18 through Believe.