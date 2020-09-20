Ela Stiles announces new album ‘Songs on Harmonium with Voice’

Melbourne-based experimental pop songwriter Ela Stiles has announced she’ll release her first new album since 2016’s ‘Molten Metal’ next month.

As its title suggests, ‘Songs on Harmonium with Voice’ will feature seven songs performed on the harmonium with only vocal accompaniment. The album is due to arrive October 7, with digital pre-orders are available here.

To coincide with the announcement, Stiles has shared the album’s lead single – the haunting, ethereal ‘Lover’. Stream that below:

Recorded and mixed by Jack Farley, ‘Songs on Harmonium with Voice’ will include three new songs (including ‘Lover’), as well as four new interpretations of tracks from ‘Molten Metal’ and Stiles’ 2014 self-titled debut LP.

Stiles describes the seven-track release as both “a re-imagining of old material and an ambiguous preview of new work forthcoming”.

Announcing the album on Instagram earlier this week, Stiles said she’s also been working on a pop record since relocating from Sydney to Melbourne a few years ago, with more details on that to come.

Back in July, Stiles contributed new track ‘Silence’ to Chapter Music’s compilation record ‘Midnight Meditations’. Containing 14 previously unreleased “contemplative, late night downbeat and ambient sounds” from Australian artists, the album also featured new music from the likes of Chloe Alison Escott, Sarah Mary Chadwick, The Green Child and Yirinda.