Elderly IU fan gets personal concert invite from the singer after his reaction video goes viral

South Korean singer IU has personally invited an elderly fan to one of her US concerts after the fan went viral on X (formerly Twitter).

Last week, an elderly fan of IU who goes by “Zev Does KDrama” on YouTube went viral on the social media platform X after being noticed by fellow fans of the South Korean singer.

The post, which has since received over 6,700 likes and 1,200 retweets, featured screenshots of Zev’s YouTube channel. Follow-up posts also highlighted a video the YouTuber had uploaded, where he showcased his IU merchandise, and the difficulties he had obtaining a concert ticket.

we have a new recruit for the 7th gen uaenahttps://t.co/H09vm69Tzv pic.twitter.com/lbKTauynkE — 🍧 (@chatshirelore) February 11, 2024

Aside from his X virality, the YouTuber has also since gained recognition for a video where he reacted to IU’s music video for her new single, ‘Shopper’. The clip has since made its way to the South Korean singer, who invited Zev to one of her US concerts on Instagram, alongside a link to his video.

“Your videos made me happy. I want to make you happy for a long time. I really appreciate your smile. And I’d like to invite you to my concert in America,” IU wrote on an Instagram Story. “My office will contact you, so please come.”

Zev has since posted a video of himself reacting to IU’s invitation, saying: “My heart’s beating so fast. I just can’t believe it”. In the clip’s caption, the fan added: “IU is such a sweet person. As great as her talent is, so is her heart. Thank you so much, IU. This means so much to me.”

IU is gearing up for her upcoming 2024 ‘H.E.R.’ world tour, which will kick off on March 2 at the KSPO Dome in Seoul, South Korea. The trek also features concerts in Asia, Europe and the US, running until August this year.