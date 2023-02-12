Electric Callboy announce 2023 Australian tour dates

Electric Callboy have announced their first-ever headline tour of Australia, locking in a run of five shows to go down later this year.

The run will begin in Fremantle on Saturday November 25, followed by dates in Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane over the following week.

It’ll be the German techno-metal outfit’s second time performing on Australian shores, following their debut at last year’s Good Things festival (as well as a pair of sold-out sideshows in Melbourne and Sydney). In a press release, the band collectively said they were “so happy to come back to Australia as soon as possible”.

Tickets for all five of the new shows will go on sale at 9am local time this Friday (February 17), with a pre-sale running from the same time this Wednesday (February 15). You can sign up for that here, with tickets themselves available here.

The tour comes in support of Electric Callboy’s sixth album, ‘Tekkno’, which arrived last September via Century Media. It fast became their most successful release, topping the charts in Germany and reaching the Top 10 in Austria, Belgium and Switzerland. It was their first album to chart in Australia, too, peaking at Number 66.

Electric Callboy’s 2023 ‘Tekkno’ Australian tour dates are:

NOVEMBER

Saturday 25 – Wajuk/Fremantle, Metropolis

Monday 27 – Kaurna/Adelaide, The Gov

Wednesday 29 – Woiworung/Melbourne, The Forum

Thursday 30 – Eora/Sydney, UNSW Roundhouse

DECEMBER

Friday 1 – Yuggera/Brisbane, Eatons Hill Hotel