Electric Fields drop bold new single ‘Gold Energy’, detail 2022 Australian tour

Indigenous neo-soul duo Electric Fields have shared a powerful new single titled ‘Gold Energy’, announcing with it a national tour for 2022.

The new track comes as Electric Fields’ first in over two years, with their last single, ‘2000 And Whatever’, landing back in February of 2019. It marks an ultra-bright comeback for the pair, driven by energised synth leads and thumping beat.

Anchoring the song is a shimmering hook sung in a mix of English and Anangu – the native language of vocalist Zaachariaha Fielding – on which Fielding sings, “Kurunpa nganampa liprulala.” According to the lyric notes released with the song, that line translates to, “Adjust your spirit, correct your energy.”

Advertisement

‘Gold Energy’ arrives today (November 18) alongside a video directed by Nima Nabilirad, which shows the pair vibing to the song in a variety of striking aesthetics. Check it out below:

In a press statement, Fielding pointed out that ‘Gold Energy’ was written to encapsulate “the shared spirit between people or animals or any living thing”. As they explained, “When you receive that gold energy, you can sit with it and collect its goodness.”

Producer and DJ Michael Ross expounded on the concept behind the track, saying: “Whenever Z and I write a song, we always have an idea rooted in philosophy. This song is about stadium-level joy, that feeling in the best times of life: gold energy.”

Electric Fields are set to launch ‘Gold Energy’ live with a seven-date national tour next year, kicking off at the Corner Hotel in Melbourne on Friday April 1. The pair will then hit stages in Hobart, Brisbane, Darwin and Fremantle, before wrapping up in Adelaide on Saturday May 7.

Tickets for the run are on sale now from Electric Fields’ website. Pop-punk outfit Cry Club will join them in all cities except Darwin.

Advertisement

2020 saw Electric Fields release a cover of Paul Kelly and Kev Carmody‘s classic song ‘From Little Things, Big Things Grow’. The pair then joined forces with Jessica Mauboy, Missy Higgins and John Butler to perform the cover live on The Sound.

Fielding made a second appearance on the ABC’s live music show last November, joining Christine Anu, Ngaiire and Emma Donovan to cover the Warumpi Band song ‘My Island Home’. Prior to that performance, Electric Fields made a live appearance at the 2020 AFL Grand Final, and received a $100,000 grant as part of the APRA AMCOS Sustainability Fund.

Electric Fields’ 2022 Australian tour dates are:

APRIL

Friday 1 – Melbourne, Corner Hotel

Saturday 2 – Hobart, Alter

Friday 8 – Sydney, Oxford Art Factory

Saturday 9 – Brisbane, The Triffid

Saturday 16 – Darwin, Railway Club

Saturday 23 – Fremantle, Mojo’s

MAY

Saturday 7 – Adelaide, The Gov