Electric Fields, Julia Stone, Archie Road lead lineup for 2021 Queenscliff Music Festival

The lineup for this year’s Queenscliff Music Festival has finally arrived, boasting a plethora of big-name Australian acts.

Spread across three days from November 26-28, the Queenscliff Music Festival will take place in its namesake town on Victoria’s Bellarine Peninsula.

Friday’s lineup will see electronic duo Electric Fields take the stage, as well as Melbourne trio Telenova, The Teskey Brothers‘ Sam Teskey, folk pair the Pierce Brothers and more.

Advertisement

Following that, Saturday’s bill will see the legendary Archie Roach perform the festival, alongside Didirri. Other acts set to perform include Seeker Lover Keeper, The Dreggs, Client Liaison, Jess Ribeiro, Kee’Ahn, Gordon Koang, Maple Glider, Little Quirks, Zoe Fox and The Rocket Clocks, William Crighton and many others.

Sunday will be led by Julia Stone, whose recent album ‘Sixty Summers’ made it onto NME’s list of the 15 best Australian albums of 2021 so far. John Butler will also be performing that day, as well as Mama Kin Spender and Banjo Lucia.

See the full lineup below.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased via the festival’s website.

Advertisement

It’ll be the first iteration of the Queenscliff Music Festival since 2019, following the cancellation of last year’s event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We held out as long as we could, in the hope that things would improve and that we might be able to hold a festival, and for a while there it really looked liked things were improving and we’d be able to. Unfortunately though, with the recent COVID-19 spike in Victoria it is no longer possible,” director Andrew Orvis said at the time.

Back in April this year, the festival said their aim for the 2021 instalment was “to deliver a festival that’s as close to ‘normal’ as we can”.