Listen to Electric Fields’ brooding new song ‘Catastrophe’

Electric Fields have shared their first single for the year, the brooding ‘Catastrophe’.

The latest from the electronic neo-soul duo – comprising vocalist Zaachariaha Fielding and producer Michael Ross – is a tender slow burn that they say was “born as a love song” but comes “landing as a devastation ballad”.

“‘Catastrophe’ is a soundtrack for connecting to our spirit, catching us as the ground disappears beneath our feet,” the duo explained in a statement, calling it “a beautiful record about surrender, which feels particularly relevant to the challenging times we have all experienced these last few years”.

‘Catastrophe’ arrives alongside a video of Electric Fields delivering a powerhouse performance of the song at this year’s WOMADelaide Festival. Watch that (and listen to the studio version) below:

Last November, Electric Fields released previous single ‘Gold Energy’. It came as their first release in over two years, and first since signing with Warner Music Australia.

Next month, they’ll kick off a national tour with stops in Melbourne, Hobart, Sydney, Brisbane, Darwin, Fremantle and Adelaide. They’ll be joined on the road by bubblegum-punk duo Cry Club – see dates and details here.

Back in 2020, Electric Fields shared a cover of Paul Kelly and Kev Carmody‘s song ‘From Little Things, Big Things Grow’, later performing it on ABC’s live music program The Sound alongside Jessica Mauboy, Missy Higgins and John Butler.

Later that year, Fielding returned to the show to cover ‘My Island Home’ by the Warumpi Band alongside Christine Anu, Ngaiire and Emma Donovan.