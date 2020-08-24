Electric Fields, Missy Higgins and more cover Paul Kelly for ‘The Sound’

Electronic duo Electric Fields have teamed up with several notable Australian musicians for the season finale of ABC’s The Sound.

Jessica Mauboy, Missy Higgins and John Butler joined the duo virtually for to cover Paul Kelly and Kev Carmody‘s ‘From Little Things. Big Things Grow.’

The performance, which was broadcast last night (Sunday 23), was primarily recorded at the conservatory inside the Adelaide Botanic Gardens.

The performance also incorporates the voice of late Gurindji man Vincent Lingiari, the subject of the song’s story.

Watch the performance below:

In a press statement, Electric Fields noted that they were “grateful and excited to share [their] version of this iconic song.”

“Thank you to the Lingiari family and the Gurindji people for their support and approval to use Vincent Lingiari’s voice in this track,” they said.

The cover features on the reissue of ‘Cannot Buy My Soul: The Songs Of Kev Carmody’, which arrived last Friday (August 21). The compilation album features new covers from artists such as Jimmy Barnes, Courtney Barnett, Kate Miller-Heidke and Alice Skye.

Last night’s episode of The Sound also featured performances from Tones And I, Guy Sebastian, Vika and Linda and CXLOE.