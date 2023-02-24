Electric Fields share official WorldPride theme song ‘We The People’

Electric Fields have returned with their first release for 2023 – a pumping dance-pop number titled ‘We The People’ – which also serves as the official theme song for this year’s WorldPride Sydney celebrations.

The song directly speaks to the duo’s longstanding advocacy for queer pride (the duo themselves are members of the LGBTQ+ community), with producer Michael Ross saying in a press statement: “Pride is not just about acceptance, but feeling at home in your own individuality. ‘We The People’ is for all of us. Our differences help to make the world go ‘round.”

Have a listen to ‘We The People’ below:

Advertisement

Electric Fields will give ‘We The People’ its live debut at the WorldPride event Live And Proud, scheduled to go down tonight (February 24) at The Domain in Sydney. Also performing at the show will be Charli XCX, Jessica Mauboy and Kylie Minogue.

The duo will then perform at the official Mardi Gras After Party tomorrow (February 25), and then alongside the Sydney Symphony Orchestra at the First Nations gala concert Blak & Deadly, set to go down at the Sydney Opera House on Thursday March 2. Tickets for all of the upcoming WorldPride events can be found here, with several also being broadcast by the ABC.

Prior to ‘We The People’, Electric Fields’ latest release was the standalone single ‘Catastrophe’, which arrived in March of 2022. They also teamed up with Barkaa last April for the song ‘Fight For Me’.