Electronic music producer doll released by Mattel

A doll that comes with an electronic drum pad, a synthesiser and other pieces of kit has been released by US toy giant Mattel.

Mattel, famous for its Barbie dolls, has shared the new toy under its American Girl brand.

The new character is called Kavi Sharma and has been introduced as the company’s 2023 “Girl of the Year”.

The doll was created in collaboration with author Varsha Bajaj, who developed a backstory for the 12-year-old character growing up with Indian-American cultural traditions and holding electronic music and performing aspirations.

“Kavi’s story is important to all the young readers who will see parts of their lives represented,” Bajaj said in a press release [via DJ Mag]. “I took immense delight in showcasing slivers of Indian culture, including dance, yoga traditions, food, clothing, and magical festivals like Diwali and Holi.”

Among the accessories available for Kavi is her songwriting kit, which includes a keyboard synthesiser that plays several tones. A drum pad is also included, as is a mic and a laptop displaying production software.

You can see images of the new doll below.

