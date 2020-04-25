eleven7four share new single ‘Where It Hurts’ featuring Tayla Parx

New Zealand hip-hop duo eleven7four have released a new single, ‘Where It Hurts’, featuring singer-songwriter Tayla Parx, known for her work with Ariana Grande, Khalid and Panic! At The Disco.

The track will appear on their debut album, ‘What’s The 1174? (Side 1)’.

Watch the music video for ‘Where It Hurts’ below:

‘What’s The 1174? (Side 1)’ will drop on June 19 via Step 11 Records/Universal Music Group New Zealand.

eleven7four — comprised of twin brothers Shingi and Muche Murare — first met Parx at a music festival in New Zealand. Before long, the brothers were on a flight to New York to collaborate with her. “For us to be in New York writing this album with Tayla Parx, one of the most talented artist/songwriters in the world, was a total trip, and something a lot of people didn’t see coming,” eleven7four said in a press statement.

“This song is not only about hitting those doubters ‘where it hurts’, but about that entire journey: From the airport to the studio, being in New York for the first time… it was a sensory overload.”

The brothers note their debut album is “the soundtrack to one of the craziest nights of our lives”.

“Each song represents a different saga of the night — from ‘Stupid Crazy’ where you let it all go for the sake of fun and laughter, to the invoking rebellious spirit of punk rock on ‘T.H.U.G.’,” they said.

“Every song on the album is about having fun, which represents us as people and artists. We want to experience all things fun in life and make it sound dope while doing so!”