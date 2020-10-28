Eliott releases personal new single and music video, ‘Home’

Melbourne singer-songwriter Eliott has shared her second track of the year, entitled ‘Home’.

The track was co-written with Chris Collins, best known for his work with Skegss and Azure Ryder. It follows on from Eliott’s first single of 2020, ‘Circles’, which hit streaming services in April.

‘Home’ arrives with an accompanying music video, depicting Eliott’s family members hearing the song for the first time.

Tim Nathan directed the clip, which was shot partially in Eliott’s hometown of Cobram, Victoria. Watch it below:

“There’s a moment when my mother breaks down into tears, listening to me sing about my relationship with my father and siblings, and how very much my mum keeps it all together,” Eliott said in a press release.

Eliott —real name Charlotte Gemmill — explained that the song, which was written pre-COVID lockdown, has taken on greater significance for her in the current climate.

“I think there are so many people at the moment who are away from their home, and haven’t seen their family in months,” she said.

“I think it’ll really connect with people because of that, but I also hope it makes people take a step back and reflect on the special times they’ve had with their families and really appreciate it.”

In August, Eliott supported Paul Kelly in the YouTube Music Sessions series. The four-week initiative saw rising stars team up with established musicians to perform via live-stream.