Eliza & The Delusionals and The Buoys announce regional co-headline tour

Eliza & The Delusionals and The Buoys have announced a 13-date tour of regional Australia, where they’ll co-headline shows along the east coast.

The two bands will start the tour in Bendigo – performing at the Tonic Bar on Thursday March 19 – with back-to-back shows in Geelong, Melbourne and Rye booked in to round out that weekend.

After a short break, they’ll pick back up in Coffs Harbour on Wednesday April 19, then dart up and down the east coast for shows in Byron Bay, Noosaville, Newcastle, Towradgi, Ulladulla and Caringbah. Finally, they’ll play the Central Coast’s Drifters Wharf venue on Sunday April 30.

The run also includes one show at which The Buoys will not appear: a gig at Selina’s in Coogee on April 24. Tickets for all 13 of the shows are on sale now – find them here.

In a press statement, The Buoys’ frontwoman Zoe Catterall said: “Excitement doesn’t even begin to cover how stoked we are to be playing with legends Eliza & The Delusionals around Australia in some familiar places, but mostly in towns and cities we’ve never had the pleasure of playing before!

“We’ve been huge fans of theirs for so long and we can’t wait to hit the road with them and share such a special tour together.”

Eliza Klatt and co. echoed Catterall’s excitement, calling The Buoys “one of our favourite bands in Australia right now” and gushing in a group statement that they’re “feeling so lucky and excited to be touring with them”. The band continued: “We can’t wait to visit some of our favourite regional cities around the country and visit some new places.”

The tour comes partly in support of Eliza & The Delusionals’ recent debut album, ‘Now And Then’, which arrived last May via Cooking Vinyl. It was supported with a string of singles – including ‘YOU’, ‘Save Me’, ‘Nothing Yet’, ‘Give You Everything’ and ‘Bed Song’ – and was praised by NME for bringing “a bright and biting, distinctly modern flair” to “their ‘90s pop and rock influences”.

The Buoys, on the other hand, released their ‘Unsolicited Advice For Your DIY Disaster’ EP in October of 2021 – following the release of singles like ‘Bad Habit’ and ‘Lie To Me Again’ – then chased it up with the standalone single ‘Red Flags’ last July.

The EP was similarly praised in an NME column, where David James Young wrote: “Having solidified their current line-up with excellent 2020 EP ‘All This Talking Gets Us Nowhere’, the Sydney quartet plumb emotive depths and develop mane-thrashing garage-pop on its succinct, razor-sharp follow-up.”

The Buoys’ co-headlining tour dates with Eliza & The Delusionals are:

MARCH

Thursday 9 – Dja Dja Wurrung and Taungurung/Bendigo, Tonic Bar

Saturday 11 – Djilang/Geelong, Barwon Club

Sunday 12 – Woiworung/Melbourne, The Espy

Monday 13 – Boonwurrung/Rye, Haba

APRIL

Wednesday 19 – Gumbaynggirr/Coffs Harbour, Hoey Moey

Thursday 20 – Bundjalung/Byron Bay, Beach Hotel

Saturday 22 – Gubbi Gubbi/Noosaville, Villa Noosa Hotel

Monday 24 – Eora/Coogee, Selina’s*

Tuesday 25 – Mulubinba/Newcastle, Hamilton Station Hotel

Thursday 27 – Dharawal/Towradgi, Waves

Friday 28 – Yuin/Ulladulla, Marlin Hotel

Saturday 29 – Dharawal/Caringbah, Highfields

Sunday 30 – Kuring-gai/Central Coast, Drifters Wharf

* Eliza & The Delusionals only