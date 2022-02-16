Eliza & The Delusionals announce debut album, share single ‘Give You Everything’

Eliza & The Delusionals have announced their debut album ‘Now And Then’, as well as sharing a new single ‘Give You Everything’.

The last taste of ‘Now And Then’ before its release in May, ‘Give You Everything’ was co-written by lead singer Eliza Klatt and guitarist Kurt Skuse with Sarah Aarons and John Hill. Kon Kersting oversaw the song’s production, as he did for the whole album.

On the song, Skuse said in a press statement that the song’s origins came from he and Klatt “sitting around John’s studio talking with Sarah about how we both have had similar bitter experiences within the music industry”.

“It was nice to be able to open up to someone who could also relate to that situation,” he said, “which made the whole writing process feel really natural and organic.

Skuse went on to describe ‘Give You Everything’ as “a collective favourite” for the band from the album. “It really shaped the rest of the record, thematically and sonically,” he said.

Listen to the song below:

On the creation of ‘Now And Then’, Skuse said it was “the best thing to come out of the pandemic” for he and his bandmates.

“We had just dealt with a huge loss of all of our touring in America,” they said, “and when we got back to Australia, we… were feeling quite lost and sad.

“We took the opportunity to build a studio at home and… turn all of the feelings that we had been experiencing for the past two years into songs.”

From ‘Now And Then’, Eliza & The Delusionals have already released three previous singles: ‘YOU’, ‘Save Me’ and ‘Nothing Yet’. Representatives for the band told NME the full track-list is still to be revealed. The album is set for release on May 20 via Cooking Vinyl Australia.

As well as an official album release date, Eliza & The Delusionals have also shared the rescheduled dates for their Australian headlining tour.

Kicking off in Melbourne on Saturday April 9 at The Leadbeater, the Brisbane outfit will then head around the East Coast throughout the month, wrapping up in Caringbah at Huxley’s on Saturday 24. The band will be supported by Seaside for all dates, which you can find below.

As well as the headline stretch, the band will also be touring in support of The Vanns in March on their remaining rescheduled shows in support of single ‘Red Light’.

Eliza & The Delusionals’ album tour dates are:

MARCH

Saturday 9 – Melbourne, The Leadbeater

Sunday 17 – Brisbane, The Brightside

Friday 22 – Sydney, Oxford Art Factory Gallery Bar (2 shows)

Saturday 23 – Wollongong, La La La’s

Sunday 24 – Caringbah, Huxley’s