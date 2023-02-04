Eliza & The Delusionals announce departure of guitarist Tex Martin

Eliza & The Delusionals have announced that guitarist Tex Martin is leaving the band to pursue “other passions and interests”.

In a statement shared to social media yesterday (February 3), the Gold Coast outfit wrote: “Our friend and band mate Tex has made the decision to part ways with Eliza and the Delusionals”.

“Tex has other passions and interests that he has chosen to pursue and we wish him nothing but the best for the future. We all remain great friends and he’ll always be a part of our family,” they continued.

“We want to say thank you to Tex for everything he’s done and for all the things we’ve achieved together, and we want to say thank you to you guys for your endless love and support.” The band also hinted that something “exciting” is arriving next week, and promised there’s “even more big news to come in 2023”.

Read the full statement below.

They’re yet to announce a replacement for Martin, but have said his final shows with the band will be at Canberra’s O-Week Mini Fest tonight (February 4) and Burleigh Ball Festival on February 11. Find tickets for the latter here.

Eliza & The Delusionals released their debut album ‘Now And Then’ last May, previewed by singles ‘Give You Everything’, ‘Nothing Yet’, ‘Save Me’, and ‘YOU’.

The record made it into NME‘s top picks for that month, with Ellie Robinson writing: “For their full-length debut, Eliza & The Delusionals lean heavily on their ‘90s pop and rock influences – think the likes of No Doubt, Mazzy Star and Alanis Morissette – but imbue it with a bright and biting, distinctly modern flair that makes them perfectly suited to rule the pop-rock scene of 2022.”