Eliza & The Delusionals announce national ‘Now And Then’ tour

Eliza & The Delusionals have announced a five-date headline tour in support of their debut album, ‘Now And Then’, ahead of its release tomorrow (May 20).

The run will kick off in Sydney (on Gadigal Land) on Saturday August 6, when the band take to the stage at the newly revamped Lansdowne. They’ll head to Adelaide (Kaurna) next, playing the Crown & Anchor pub on Thursday August 11, before rolling on through to Fremantle (Whadjuk Noongar) and Brisbane (Meanjin) on the second and fourth Fridays of the month (August 12 and 26, respectively).

Melbourne (Wurundjeri Woi Wurrung) is last up on the itinerary, with Eliza & The Delusionals set to play there on Saturday September 3. Tickets for all five of the dates are on sale now – those for the last four gigs can be found here, with Sydney’s available here.

The last single to come from ‘Now And Then’ was ‘Bed Song’, which Eliza & The Delusionals shared towards the end of last month. It was their sixth preview of the record, following ‘YOU’, ‘Save Me’, ‘Nothing Yet’, ‘Give You Everything’, and ‘Halloween’.

NME highlighted ‘Now And Then’ on a round-up of May’s top Australian releases, writing: “For their full-length debut, Eliza & The Delusionals lean heavily on their ‘90s pop and rock influences – think the likes of No Doubt, Mazzy Star and Alanis Morissette – but imbue it with a bright and biting, distinctly modern flair that makes them perfectly suited to rule the pop-rock scene of 2022.”

Speaking on the record’s genesis, frontwoman Eliza Klatt said in a statement: “I think this album was the best thing to come out of the pandemic for us. We had just dealt with a huge loss of all of our touring in America, and when we got back to Australia we both were feeling quite lost and sad.

“We took the opportunity to build a studio at home and bunker down and turn all of the feelings that we had been experiencing for the past two years into songs. It was a really nice way to cope with what we were going through, and also to deal with emotions and experiences that had happened in the past few years of our lives. I always feel lucky that I’m able to be in a band, and to be able to write music with my partner as well.”

Eliza & The Delusionals’ ‘Now And Then’ tour dates are:

AUGUST

Saturday 6 – Gadigal Land/Sydney, The Lansdowne

Thursday 11 – Kaurna/Adelaide, Crown & Anchor

Friday 12 – Whadjuk Noongar/Fremantle, Mojo’s

Friday 26 – Meanjin/Brisbane, The Zoo

SEPTEMBER

Saturday 3 – Wurundjeri Woi Wurrung/Melbourne, Northcote Social Club