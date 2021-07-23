Eliza & The Delusionals drop silky single ‘Save Me’, announce rescheduled Queensland shows

Brisbane indie-rockers Eliza & The Delusionals have shared a breezy new single titled ‘Save Me’ as well as new dates for their two recently postponed headline shows in Queensland.

The track premiered earlier this week on triple j’s Good Nights program, where presenter Bridget Hustwaite said it “makes you dream away your day and forget that you’re in lockdown”.

Echoing ’80s pop-rock greats like The Bangles and Duran Duran, ‘Save Me’ shines with frontwoman Eliza Klatt’s honeyed vocal melodies, crunchy lead guitars and subtle, yet tasteful synths. Take a look at the track’s karaoke-styled lyric video below:

‘Save Me’ was co-written by Klatt, guitarist Kurt Skuse and Los Angeles-based producer and songwriter Keith Harris (whose resume also features work with acts like the Black Eyed Peas and Madonna), with sessions split between Los Angeles and the band’s home studio in Brisbane.

Klatt explained in a press release that the track grew into something much glossier and more refined than the band initially anticipated thanks to the assistance of producer/engineer Kon Kersting (Tones And I) and the mastering talents of Leon Zervos (Troye Sivan, Holy Holy).

“We never intended on changing or re-working the song,” she said, “But a few months later, myself and Kurt were having a writing session and came up with this verse idea and new chords that we were loving, and we just needed a chorus.

“I sung the ‘Save Me’ chorus that we demoed just to see how it fit and we instantly fell in love with those two ideas together. It felt like two puzzle pieces that were meant to be together.”

‘Save Me’ comes as Eliza & The Delusionals’ second release for 2021, following the single ‘You’ back in May. The band were scheduled to finish a tour in support of the latter earlier this month, however due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, their two Queensland dates were postponed.

Those dates have now been rescheduled, with the band set to play the Gold Coast on Saturday October 5 and Brisbane on Friday 8. Tickets for both shows are on sale now from their website.