Eliza & The Delusionals muse on “the confusion of love” with new single ‘Nothing Yet’

Eliza & The Delusionals have released a lively new single titled ‘Nothing Yet’, announcing with it a new set of dates for their upcoming east coast tour.

Opening with a hazy, atmospheric synth line and gently strummed acoustic, the track quickly snaps into a bright pop tune evocative of old-school classics like The Cranberries and the Cocteau Twins. As is typical for the Brisbane outfit, ‘Nothing Yet’ breezes along with summery, nostalgic melodies spun through warbly indie-rock guitars and a dry, understated drum beat.

On the song’s verse, frontman Eliza Klatt sings: “I couldn’t see / It’s in the way you turn your head and see me differently / I couldn’t let myself believe / When you walk right up and tell me it’s supposed to be.”

Check out ‘Nothing Yet’ below:

According to a press release, ‘Nothing Yet’ sees the band reflect on “the confusion of love and heartbreak”. Expounding on the concept, Klatt said: “We wanted to soundtrack that time in your life when all of your friends are falling in love, but you’re not, and you start questioning yourself and everything you do because you can’t seem to connect with those emotions as well.”

‘Nothing Yet’ marks Eliza & The Delusionals’ third song to land in 2021, following ‘YOU’ back in May and ‘Save Me’ in July. Like those tracks, the new one was produced by Kon Kersting (Tones And I, Mallrat) and mastered by Leon Zervos (Troye Sivan, Holy Holy).

Fans will be able to hear the new material live when Eliza & The Delusionals embark on a string of intimate headline shows next year. The run kicks off in Sydney on Friday January 14, with early and late shows lined up at the Oxford Art Factory. The band will head down to Melbourne the following night (Saturday January 15), before hitting stages in Brisbane and the Gold Coast a week later. Tickets for all five shows are on sale now.

Prior to their own set of shows, the band will perform at Brisbane’s inaugural Big Summer Block Party, appearing alongside the likes of Eves Karydas, Clea and Golden Vessel. Billed as as “the ultimate end-of-year party”, the festival is set to go down on Sunday November 28, spread across seven venues throughout the Fortitude Valley precinct.

Last year, Eliza & The Delusionals were named as recipients of the Levi’s Music Relief Fund (a reworked version of the BIGSOUND-backed Levi’s Music Prize), joining Angie McMahon, Mo’Ju, L-FRESH The LION and Jesswar.