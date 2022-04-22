Eliza & The Delusionals share final single from debut album, ‘Bed Song’

Eliza & The Delusionals have shared ‘Bed Song’, the sixth and final single from their debut album ‘Now & Then’ prior to its release next month.

The song, released today (April 22), was co-written by lead vocalist Eliza Klatt and guitarist Kurt Kuse. Like all of the songs from ‘Now & Then’, Konstantin Kersting served as the track’s producer. It was recorded between Brisbane’s Airlock Studios and the home studio Klatt and Kuse set up on their native Gold Coast.

Listen to ‘Bed Song’ below:

In a press statement, Klatt explained that she and Kuse – who are also in a relationship – wrote the song together after reflecting on their respective previous relationships.

“[It] was an idea that started off so differently, and I’m really glad we came back to it and worked on changing it because it quickly became one of my favourite songs on the record,” she said.

“This song is really about Kurt and myself finding similarities in our past relationships, and bringing those ideas together in a way where we could understand each other’s perspectives.”

The release of ‘Bed Song’ follows on from a string of singles the pop-rock band have shared over the last year. This includes May 2021’s ‘YOU’, July 2021’s ‘Save Me’, November 2021’s ‘Nothing Yet’, February 2022’s ‘Give You Everything’, and ‘Halloween’ just two weeks ago. All six songs will feature on ‘Now & Then’, which is set for release on May 20.