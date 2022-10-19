Elizabeth enlists Holy Holy’s Oscar Dawson for new single ‘If You Died’

Elizabeth has shared ‘If You Died’, the third and final single of her ‘Suite of Singles’ trilogy.

The song follows on from ‘Happier Now’ in June and ‘Sweet Connection’ in August. It was co-written by Holy Holy guitarist and producer Oscar Dawson. This continues the trilogy’s pattern of Elizabeth having notable co-writers working with her on the songs – ‘Happier Now’ was made with The Temper Trap‘s Toby Dundas, while ‘Sweet Connection’ was made with Alice Ivy.

All three songs in the Suite of Singles were also produced by Tones And I collaborator Konstantin Kersting, and feature music videos directed by Nick Mckk. The clip for ‘If You Died’, which was co-directed by Elizabeth herself, sees the singer perform the song while staring through the triangular window of a brightly-lit greenhouse. Watch the video below:

In a press statement, Elizabeth explained that she and Dawson wrote the song together “in the wild first year of the pandemic”.

“I was in a frantic haze of trying to process many endings,” she said. “[I was] feeling gratitude for hard things being over, but also grief that always comes with change.”

Away from ‘If You Died’, Dawson’s most recent production work came on Amy Shark‘s new single ‘Only Wanna Be With You’, as well as CLEWS‘ latest single ‘Everything is Heavy’.