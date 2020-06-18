Elizabeth Fader shares new single and music video ‘Big Mistake’

Sydney singer-songwriter Elizabeth Fader has shared her latest single ‘Big Mistake’, which premiered with an accompanying music video.

The clip was shot by Melbourne filmmaker Nick Mckk, known for his work with Julia Jacklin, Stella Donnelly and Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever. Watch it below:

‘Big Mistake’ is the second single from Fader, following her debut track ‘Encore’ released in April this year. The song was recorded in New Zealand with producer Ben Edwards, who has worked with Aldous Harding, Marlon Williams and many others.

Fader’s yet-to-be-announced debut album is slated to drop early next year through Cooking Vinyl Australia. It was recorded with ARIA award-winning producer Burke Reid (Courtney Barnett, The Drones) in conjunction with Edwards.

Per a press release, Fader said ‘Big Mistake’ “is a tale of following your dreams to another’s disapproval”.

“It’s about not taking the safe road,” said Fader in a statement.

“It’s about taking risks so you don’t end up settling for a big mistake, whatever that might be to you. It’s about following your gut and sticking to your own path all the way through life. Something that can’t be taught only discovered through learning and intuition.”

Fader had previously released music through her real name – Elizabeth Hughes – including two singles and an EP. She is also one third of Sydney indie-rock group, Phantastic Ferniture, alongside Julia Jacklin and Ryan K Brennan.