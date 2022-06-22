Elizabeth kicks off single trilogy with “high-romance” new track ‘Happier Now’

Naarm/Melbourne pop artist Elizabeth has returned returned with her first new song in three years, an equally tender and empowering ballad titled ‘Happier Now’.

It arrives today (June 22) as the first instalment in a trilogy of singles, each of which will be connected by their lyrical themes and accompanying visual motifs. Elizabeth co-wrote ‘Happier Now’ with The Temper Trap drummer Toby Dundas, while Tones And I collaborator Konstantin Kersting handled production.

The song’s music video was co-directed by Elizabeth and Nick Mckk, and was filmed on Boon Wurrung and Bunurong land in South East Victoria. It shows Elizabeth, clad in a shimmering orange dress, singing and dancing to the song on a gloomy beach and cliffside landscape. Have a look at the video below:

In a press release, Elizabeth explained that ‘Happier Now’ eschews her earlier work by avoiding the past and embracing the future. She said the song was “about the feelings that come after a heartbreak”, when “you are getting better, you are healthier [and] you won’t fall apart if you see your ex at a party”.

Ever the romantic type, however, Elizabeth did allow herself to explore the melancholic side of those feelings, as she continued: “You also start to have the rose coloured nostalgia for a relationship that was no good and wondering what could have been if you’d been able to make it work.”

Elizabeth also described the song’s accompanying video as “high-romance”, admitting that she is “romantic to a fault”. She said the video shows her embracing “romance amongst the chaos of the cliffs and the sea, calling out to the ocean for an answer, a tiny plastic flame”.

Mckk added: “Elizabeth and I wanted to start the suite with a sort of ‘muscle memory’ choreographed movement. As the suite progresses, we will see why. It’s an elemental washing clean of hindsight on Boonwurrung Country.”

Elizabeth released her debut album, ‘The Wonderful World Of Nature’, in November 2019 via Our Golden Friend. It was followed by a deluxe edition in October 2020, featuring acoustic piano versions of seven songs (including a cover of Fleetwood Mac‘s ‘Go Your Own Way’), and an Alice Ivy remix of the song ‘Parties’.

Back in January, Elizabeth contributed a cover of Marie Laforêt’s ‘Marie Douceur Marie Colère’ for the ‘YÉ-YÉ 2.0’ EP, released in promotion for the French music and food festival So Frenchy So Chic. She sings entirely in French for the song, and said upon releasing it that she “loved the process of learning such a passionate song”.