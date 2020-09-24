Elizabeth shares her cover of Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Go Your Own Way’

Melbourne pop artist Elizabeth has shared her version of the Fleetwood Mac single ‘Go Your Own Way’.

The cover, released today (September 24), is one of seven bonus tracks to be added to the deluxe edition of Elizabeth’s debut album, ‘The Wonderful World Of Nature’.

The singer will release the deluxe edition of the album next month, on October 23 – almost a year removed from its initial release in November 2019.

Listen to the cover below:

In a press statement, Elizabeth noted that she felt “blessed to share” the cover.

“Stevie Nicks is one of my ultimate idols, a captivating and magical witch of my dreams,” she said.

“I have loved this song since I was a teenager, and I totally identify with the sentiment.”

The news also coincides with the announcement of Elizabeth signing an international deal with AntiFragile Music. She joins fellow Australian artists such as Tia Gostelow and Dan Sultan on the New York-based label.

Label founder Tom Sarig said he was “thrilled” to be working with Elizabeth for worldwide distribution outside of Australia and New Zealand. “I was impacted by Elizabeth’s music the very first time I heard it,” he said.

“[I]n talking with Lorrae [McKenna, of Our Golden Friend] and her great team, this felt like a very special opportunity for us.”