Elizabeth will cover Alanis Morissette in Instagram livestream tonight

Melbourne singer-songwriter Elizabeth has announced she will cover songs from Alanis Morissette’s 1995 album, ‘Jagged Little Pill’, tonight (April 15) during an Instagram livestream. According to a post from Elizabeth’s Instagram account, the stream will commence at 7pm AEST.

“Going live tomorrow night at 7pm to play songs from jagged little pill and talk about my feelings,” she wrote yesterday.

Elizabeth has been live-streaming sets on Instagram from home over the past few weeks. She was also part of the first ISOL-AID online festival, playing alongside names like Angie McMahon, Julia Jacklin, Stella Donnelly and more.

Elizabeth’s debut album, ‘the wonderful world of nature’, was released in November last year. She was scheduled to launch the album in March 2020 at Melbourne’s Estonian House as part of the Brunswick Music Festival, but had to indefinitely postpone the show due to coronavirus concerns.

“Hello angels, in light of everything that has been going on, my album launch show tonight as part of Brunswick Music Festival is postponed,” she wrote in an Instagram post on March 16.

“It’s important for us to take steps right now to slow the spread of this virus and all do what we can to stay safe and protect those more at risk in our community Sending my love to everyone at Brunswick Music Festival who have worked so hard to put together such an incredible series of events.”