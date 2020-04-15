Elizabeth will cover Alanis Morissette in Instagram livestream tonight

Melbourne singer-songwriter Elizabeth has announced she will cover songs from Alanis Morissette’s 1995 album, ‘Jagged Little Pill’, tonight (April 15) during an Instagram livestream. According to a post from Elizabeth’s Instagram account, the stream will commence at 7pm AEST.
“Going live tomorrow night at 7pm to play songs from jagged little pill and talk about my feelings,” she wrote yesterday.
Elizabeth has been live-streaming sets on Instagram from home over the past few weeks. She was also part of the first ISOL-AID online festival, playing alongside names like Angie McMahon, Julia Jacklin, Stella Donnelly and more.
Elizabeth’s debut album, ‘the wonderful world of nature’, was released in November last year. She was scheduled to launch the album in March 2020 at Melbourne’s Estonian House as part of the Brunswick Music Festival, but had to indefinitely postpone the show due to coronavirus concerns.
“Hello angels, in light of everything that has been going on, my album launch show tonight as part of Brunswick Music Festival is postponed,” she wrote in an Instagram post on March 16.
“It’s important for us to take steps right now to slow the spread of this virus and all do what we can to stay safe and protect those more at risk in our community Sending my love to everyone at Brunswick Music Festival who have worked so hard to put together such an incredible series of events.”
Hello angels, In light of everything that has been going on, my album launch show tonight as part of @brunswickmusicfest is postponed. I’m so grateful for the festival for giving me the opportunity to launch my album at the beautiful Estonian House and will do all I can to reschedule something else special when the timing is right. It’s important for us to take steps right now to slow the spread of this virus and all do what we can to stay safe and protect those more at risk in our community Sending my love to everyone at Brunswick Music Festival who have worked so hard to put together such an incredible series of events. I’m sorry to anyone who is disappointed. For those who have already bought tickets, thank you SO much for the support. Ticket refund enquiries can be taken up with Brunswick Music Festival, but please be understanding and kind if it takes a little longer than usual! Everyone is under immense strain at the moment and the best way we can treat each other is with kindness and empathy. It’s obviously an incredibly difficult time for our music community with so many cancellations and the future looking very uncertain. If you want to help support the industry right now, please consider buying some merch or a record! So many of my friends have lost huge amounts of money and opportunities due to this crisis so if you are able perhaps check out some bands like @goodfknmorning, @aliceskye, @battsmusic, @sui_zhen, @cable.ties and many more who were planning to head to the US this month. Thank you so much to my beautiful band and my incredible team at @ourgoldenfriend , we worked so hard to put this tour together and I appreciate you all so much. Thank you to @bobomilieu who was going to do our sound tonight, and to the beautiful supports who were to join us @eilishgilligan, @chitramusic and Katie Dey 🌹 Finally, please take heed of the advice to stay at home if you can. This is bigger than us and we have the opportunity right now to help in such a simple way: staying home if we can. Doing this is a way of slowing the spread of infection and hopefully avoiding an incredible strain on our health care system and increased danger to (cont. in comments)