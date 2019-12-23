Elkington & Mohs’ ‘Another Prayer For Rain’ remixed amidst drought crisis

‘Another Prayer For Rain’, a song written by Elkington & Mohs during the 2007 Australian drought, has been remixed and released in light of the current heatwave. Listen to it below.

The new version of the sparse, acoustic track – which appeared on the Australia-based duo’s 2008 album ‘Winter Wine’ – was released today (December 23).

As The Music reports, it was remixed by producer Michael McGlynn of Sydney studio and production house Vienna People Productions and engineer David Richards. It was mastered by William Bowden. Watch the remix’s official video here:

All proceeds from the track and its video go to the Country Women’s Association, which according to Vienna People Productions, doesn’t take administrative fees. “It’s easy to feel despair with the droughts and the bushfires but there are ways we can all help to make a difference,” the production company said on Instagram.

“When I first heard ‘Another Prayer For Rain’ it moved me to tears,” Richards told The Music. “It reminded me of my dear friends doing it tough in the bush and loved ones fighting fires up in Queensland so when I was asked to be involved I was there in a heartbeat. I wanted to help make the song sound as beautiful as possible and help out in any way I could.”

The release of the remix comes after Australia recorded an average maximum temperature of 41.9°C last Wednesday (December 18). Bushfires continue to rage in New South Wales and South Australia, as The Guardian reports.