Ella Hooper announces ‘Small Town Temple’ Australian tour for 2023

Ella Hooper – best known as the frontwoman of ‘90s pop-rock staples Killing Heidi – has announced a national tour in support of her forthcoming second solo album, ‘Small Town Temple’.

The run will begin in Barwon Heads, where on Saturday January 28, Hooper and her band will perform at the Wonderland Spiegeltent. The following month will see her travel to a mix of capital cities and regional locations – heading down the coast of NSW, she’ll perform in Newcastle, Sydney and Cronulla, before heading home to Victoria for shows in Bundalaguah and Archies Creek.

Midway through February – on Thursday 16 – Hooper will return to northern NSW for a show in Brunswick Heads, heading from there to Brisbane to play the Woolly Mammoth the following night (February 17). Finally, rounding out the tour will be gigs in Melbourne and Adelaide on Sunday February 19 and Friday 24, respectively.

In a press release, Hooper said of the monthlong trek: “Hitting the road with this record feels like light at the end of a long tunnel. Recording it was a powerful healing process but touring it – well that’s just a crazy amount of fun and release! It’s joy, it’s life… the crowds with their energy and enthusiasm make it so.”

She went on to explain how she “relish[es] the small but ‘extra’ things like selling unique merch”, hinting that “scented candles” and “enamel pins” will be available at her stall, alongside a limited “cloud coloured” vinyl record. On the lattermost offering, she gushed: “This item is a dream come true, it perfectly fits the ‘Small Town Temple’ aesthetic.”

On her current solo band setup, she added: “I am so proud of this record and the live band that’s behind me at the moment. It feels like the highlight of my solo career, so far!”

Tickets for all 10 of the ‘Small Town Temple’ shows are on sale now – find them here.

The album itself is due for release on January 20 via Reckless Records. Thus far promoted with four singles – ‘Old News’, ‘Achilles Heel’, ‘Words Like These’ and ‘Love In The Time Of Cowardice’ – it comes some eight years after Hooper released her debut solo album, ‘In Tongues’, in November of 2014.

Ella Hooper’s ‘Small Town Temple’ tour dates are:

JANUARY

Saturday 28 – Koornoo/Barwon Heads, Wonderland Spiegeltent

FEBRUARY

Thursday 2 – Mulubinba/Newcastle, Lizottes

Friday 3 – Warrang/Sydney, Lansdowne Hotel

Saturday 4 – Dharawal/Cronulla, Brass Monkey

Saturday 11 – Kurnai/Bundalaguah, Bundy Hall // SOLD OUT

Sunday 12 – Boonwurrung/Archies Creek, Archies Creek Hotel

Thursday 16 – Bundjalung/Brunswick Heads, Picture House

Friday 17 – Meanjin/Brisbane, Woolly Mammoth

Sunday 19 – Naarm/Melbourne, Malthouse Outdoor Stage

Friday 24 – Kaurna/Adelaide, Hindmarsh Square