‘Ellen Show’ DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss has died, aged 40

Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss has died at the age of 40.

His wife Allison Holker confirmed his death in a statement today (December 14).

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us. Stephen lit up every room he stepped into,” she said (via TMZ).

“He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

Holker continued: “To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honour his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children. Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”

Emergency services responded to a call yesterday (December 13) about a shooting at an LA hotel, where they found Boss dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot, reports TMZ.

Boss joined The Ellen DeGeneres Show as a DJ in 2014 where he remained until the show ended in June of this year. In 2020, DeGeneres also named him an executive producer of the programme.

He is survived by his wife Holker and their three children Zaia, three, Maddox, six, and Weslie, 14.

Questlove was the one of the first to pay tribute to the late DJ.

I have no words man. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾May his family find resolution in this dark time.May we all find peace of mind in our… Posted by Questlove on Wednesday, December 14, 2022

He wrote: “I have no words man. May his family find resolution in this dark time. May we all find peace of mind in our everyday lives. Everyday is a winding road & you just may never know who is on the edge. A lot of us can’t process emotions & how to deal with it. I’ll admit yesterday was rotten & every minuscule occurrence of a Murphy’s Law nature sent me spiraling.

“Take time out for yourselves if you feel like you’re on the edge (I know most of us are confused when it comes to darker emotions like sadness and anger – both healthy to express but becomes problematic when your solution is to figure out how to get rid of the feelings that don’t feel good to you. Take time out for yourselves & sit in silence people. Time literally heals wounds. Rest In Melody Twitch.”

For help and advice on mental health: