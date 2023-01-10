Ellie Goulding delays release of new album ‘Higher Than Heaven’

Ellie Goulding has revealed that the release of her upcoming new album, ‘Higher Than Heaven’, will be delayed.

Back in October, Goulding announced her fifth studio album with the release of single ‘Let It Die’. That followed on from the release of ‘Easy Lover’ and Goulding’s collaborative single with Alok and Sigala, ‘All By Myself’.

The record was due to arrive on February 3, 2023 (pre-order here), and was the follow up to her 2020 album, ‘Brightest Blue’.

Yesterday (January 9), the musician announced on Twitter that her album would be delayed due to some “exciting” new developments. Goulding wrote: “To my incredible fans – I’m sorry to announce that we’re delaying the release of Higher Than Heaven to March 24.

“I know you’ve all been so patient with me but we’ve had some exciting opportunities appear behind the scenes which I cannot wait to share with you in due course.

“In the meantime as a thank you for your patience, Im excited to confirm that my new single is called Like A Saviour. It’s coming soon, we’ve shot the video and it’s one of my favourite videos I’ve ever done (sic).”

Thank you all so much for sticking by me. I can’t wait to finally share this record with you all on March 24 and I hope you love it as much as I do. Sending you love & warmth as always,

Goulding went on to give a first-look teaser at the music video for ‘Like A Saviour’ and also explained that she “shot something really exciting” at the weekend that will be revealed in the near future.

Despite the delay, Goulding confirmed that she will still perform her planned gigs at KOKO in London on February 7 and 8. You can get tickets for these gigs here.

Speaking about the forthcoming project last year, Goulding explained: “There was definitely a darkness about [the past two years] that was palpable in the studio, with everyone having gone through it differently.

“I think for that reason, nobody wanted to sit and agonise over some relationship or some drama. So that’s how this album came together.”

She continued: “[‘Higher Than Heaven’ is] about being passionately in love. But it’s a hyper form of love, almost like a drug-induced feeling. It feels almost artificial and there’s the potential for a crash.”

According to a statement, the album will contain “stomping basslines, soaring synths and euphoric melodies”. It’ll feature contributions from the likes of Greg Kurstin, Jesse Shatkin (Charli XCX, Years & Years), Koz (Madonna, Dua Lipa) and Andrew Wells (Halsey, Yungblud).