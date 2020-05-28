Ellie Goulding details new double album with posthumous Juice WRLD collaboration

Ellie Goulding has announced the details of her forthcoming double album ‘Brightest Blue’, which is set to feature collaborations from the late Juice WRLD, Diplo and more. See the full tracklist below.

‘Brightest Blue’ is set to arrive on July 17 via Interscope Records, and will feature 18 tracks over two sides, including pre-release singles ‘The Brightest Blue’, ‘EG.0’ and ‘Power’.

In addition to Diplo and Juice WRLD, the newly released tracklist also sees Goulding collaborate with serpentwithfeet, Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd and Lauv and blackbear. All those collaborations appear on the five-track second side of the album, sans ‘Start’ with serpentwithfeet, which is the opening track on the first side.

Advertisement

The first half of the record “reflects [Goulding’s] vulnerability”, and “symbolize growing up and becoming a woman”.

“It acknowledges a complex world where relationships still dictate our happiness and heartbreak and can still be the most painful thing in the world, no matter how enlightened you are,” she said in a press statement.

The second side “encapsulates [Goulding’s] confident, brave and fearless side”.

“I will always seek to use my voice in ways that no one would ever expect and look to collaborate with the least likely, exciting and eclectic group of other artists,” she said.

Goulding shared a self-directed music video for single ‘Power’ last week. The UK singer-songwriter last released a full-length studio album in 2015, with ‘Delirium’. She last collaborated with Juice WRLD on the single ‘Hate Me’, released June 2019. The rapper died in December that year.

Advertisement

Goulding has been charitably active during coronavirus lockdown, sourcing 400 phones for the homeless, performing as part of Twitch’s coronavirus fundraiser and joining a mass-collaborative cover of The Foo Fighters’ ‘Times Like These’.

Ellie Goulding’s ‘Brightest Blue’ tracklist is:

Side 1 – ‘Brightest Blue’

1. ‘Start’ [ft. serpentwithfeet]

2. ‘Power’

3. ‘How Deep Is Too Deep’

4. ‘Cyan’

5. ‘Love I’m Given’

6. ‘New Heights’

7. ‘Ode to Myself’

8. ‘Woman’

9. ‘Tides’

10. ‘Wine Drunk’

11. ‘Bleach’

12. ‘Flux’

12. ‘Brightest Blue’

Side 2 – ‘EG.0’

1. ‘Overture’

2. ‘Worry About Me’ [ft. blackbear]

3. ‘Slow Grenade’ [ft. Lauv]

4. ‘Close to Me’ (with Diplo) [ft. Swae Lee]

5. ‘Hate Me’ (with Juice WRLD)