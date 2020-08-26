Elmo Aoyama releases mesmerising debut EP ‘Spells’

Tokyo-born, Sydney-based artist Elmo Aoyama has released her debut EP, ‘Spells’, today (August 26) via Dinosaur City Records.

The 5-track EP features previous singles ‘21‘, title track ‘Spells‘ and debut single ‘Summertime‘, which first premiered on the compilation album ‘Stay Inside – Songs from the Great Indoors‘.

Pertaining to her music, Aoyama cites inspiration from the likes of The Knife, Dirty Three, YMO and Miharu Koshi, culminating in an album packed with dreamy synth ballads and industrial-pop anthems.

Across the EP, Aoyama explores themes of love, life, death, loss and political comment, interspersed with fleeting thoughts and reflections on events both significant and insignificant. Listen to ‘Spells’ below:

<a href="http://elmoaoyama.bandcamp.com/album/spells">Spells by Elmo Aoyama</a>

The EP was self-recorded at Aoyama’s remote home in the Blue Mountains back in 2017, where she had no internet nor phone service. After finishing the album, she printed off a limited run of home-made CDs and played a string of shows in Japan. While she sold out the discs, she decided to abandon the project before releasing them in 2020.

“When people are in transit they’re in their own vacuum. They think about where they came from, where they’re going, what they did and what they’ll do next,” Aoyama said of the creation process behind ‘Spells’.

“If it’s a familiar route fragments of memory are stored along the way which is triggered when you reach that same spot. Passing a corner or glancing up at a street sign might remind you of who you were with or what the weather was like last time.”

She added, “‘Spells’ is a collection of songs written during transit through automatic writing. Each song represents a time already passed which will never be revisited again”.

Aoyama is also known for her vocals, synth and bass contributions in Sydney alt-pop band Big White. The band’s latest release was their 2019 EP, ‘Heaven’s Unlikely’, which arrived after their 2018 sophomore studio album, ‘Street Talk’.