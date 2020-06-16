Elon Musk and Grimes confirm son’s bizarre name as birth certificate is revealed

Elon Musk and Grimes have gone through with plans to name their son X Æ A-12, although there’s a slight compromise involved.

The couple have officially named their baby X AE A-XII Musk, according to a birth certificate obtained by TMZ.

It reveals that the child’s first name is X, while his middle name reflects the second section – AE A-XII.

The official name comes after Grimes revealed that she and Musk were asked to change their baby son’s name to comply with California law.

According to the California handbook, names must be written on birth certificates “using the 26 alphabetical letters of the English language,” but apostrophes and dashes can be used.

The child, which was born in May, is also referred to as ‘Little X’ by Grimes.

Explaining the name, Grimes previously said that ‘X’ refers to “the unknown variable”, while Æ’ is “my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence)”.

Grimes first announced she was pregnant with her first child back in January. Following the announcement, she released her latest album, ‘Miss Anthropocene’, in February.

NME gave ‘Miss Anthropocene’ a four-star review, saying the record is “stuffed with imagination and packed with beauty”.

NME’s Rhian Daly wrote: “Its concept is somewhat fragmented, cropping up here and there rather than being a unifying thing to tie every song neatly together. Miss Anthropocene herself only lurks in the album’s shadows – never explicitly mentioned herself – while other references to the general idea are oblique or need the knowledge of Grimes’ intentions to be spotted.”