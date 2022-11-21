Elon Musk brands Trent Reznor a “crybaby” for leaving Twitter

Elon Musk has branded Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor a “crybaby” after he quit Twitter.

Over the weekend, Reznor said he was “ready to depart” the platform and he called Musk’s takeover an “embarrassment”.

“We don’t need the arrogance of the billionaire class to feel like they can just come in and solve everything,” he added. “Even without him involved, I just find that it has become such a toxic environment. For my mental health, I need to tune out. I don’t feel good being there anymore.”

The Nine Inch Nails frontman has since acted on his promise and left the social media platform while Donald Trump has returned to Twitter following an online poll as has Kanye West after his account was previously locked following a series of antisemitic posts.

And it turns out that Trent “nine inch nails” Reznor is actually a crybaby 🤣 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 21, 2022

I like his music tbh, but maybe Etsy is more his style — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 21, 2022

Responding to a tweet which read: “48 hours since @elonmusk reinstated President Trump’s Twitter account and the world still hasn’t ended,” Musk responded: “And it turns out that Trent ‘nine inch nails’ Reznor is actually a crybaby.”

His comment drew criticism from one user who wrote: “You are stupid idiot. Trent Resnor [sic] is one of the best musicians ever.”

Musk then joked: “I like his music tbh, but maybe Etsy is more his style.”

He has been widely criticised for his questionable actions at Twitter, which he officially took over in October. Among the dozens of stars to hit out at him are Kathy Burke, Stephen Fry, The Strokes’ Julian Casablancas, comedy band SpitLip and Jack White, who also quit the platform over the weekend.

Twitter itself is rumoured to collapse imminently; over the last few weeks, Musk has laid off thousands of employees, and advertisers have begun fleeing the platform in droves. Within days of Musk’s takeover, too, hate speech on Twitter reportedly spiked – use of the N-word, for example, increased by nearly 500 per cent within 12 hours.

Last week, Musk also allegedly told the remaining Twitter staff that they must “work long hours at high intensity” or leave the company, with rumours of the site’s collapse following soon after.