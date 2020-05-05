Elon Musk says Grimes has given birth to their first child together

Elon Musk has announced that Grimes has given birth to their first child together.

The Canadian artist, AKA Claire Boucher, publicly announced her pregnancy in an Instagram post back in January.

Tesla CEO Musk, who is Grimes’ partner and the father of the child, announced on Twitter in the early hours of this morning (May 5) that Grimes had given birth, with Musk first sharing the news with his followers after a fan asked for news on the baby.

“Mom and baby all good,” he posted after tweeting “a few hours away” last night in reference to the imminent birth. In a follow-up tweet, Musk confirmed that Grimes had given birth to a baby boy.

Mom & baby all good — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 5, 2020

Boy — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 5, 2020

Musk has also shared two images of his and Grimes’ newborn son on his Twitter page, adding a face tattoo filter to the first image of the infant.

NME has reached out to Grimes’ representatives for further comment.

Back in February, Grimes signalled that she and Musk may let their child choose their own gender identity.

“I don’t want to gender them in case that’s not how they feel in their life,” she told fans during a YouTube live stream about her child. “I don’t know, I just feel like it doesn’t need to be known.”