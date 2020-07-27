Elon Musk says he urged Kanye West to delay presidential campaign until 2024

Elon Musk claims he urged Kanye West to postpone his presidential campaign until 2024.

“I’ve done my best to convince him that 2024 would be better than 2020,” Musk said in an interview with The New York Times published on Saturday (July 25).

Following West’s breakdown at a South Carolina campaign event and his ensuing Twitter “rampage”, Musk said that he reached out to the rapper.

Advertisement

“When he was about a third of the way through the tweet rampage, just to see if he was doing OK, I sent him a text saying, you know, ‘just checking on you, a lot of people are worried, just wondering if you’re OK’,” Musk said.

“He seemed fine on the call. But it sounds like things are, you know, not fine. There seem to be a lot of issues.”

After West announced his intentions to run for the top job on July 4, Elon Musk threw his support behind the rapper. West later declared that Musk would be the “head of our space program” under his presidency.

Following West’s comments in an interview with Forbes, Musk reneged on his support for the musician’s campaign. West told Forbes that “if I win in 2020 then it was God’s appointment” and that he believes vaccines are “the mark of the beast”.

Last week, Kanye West asked his social media followers whether he should postpone his campaign until 2024. Many of his tweets regarding the topic have since been deleted.

On July 25, the rapper took to social media to claim that he “will beat Biden off of write ins”, despite polling at just 2% earlier this month.

I will beat Biden off of write ins #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 25, 2020

Advertisement

Yesterday (July 26), West shared the album art for his forthcoming record, ‘Donda’. Named for his late mother, West’s album was originally set for release last Friday (July 24).