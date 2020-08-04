Elsie Lange shares music video for ‘Talk to Me’

Melbourne singer-songwriter Elsie Lange has shared a new music video for her latest single, ‘Talk to Me’.

The visual was produced by Eremaya Albrecht, and features Lange performing her song under a dim red hue.

‘Talk to Me’ is the title track from Lange’s upcoming debut EP, which will be released on August 21 via Wing Sing. Per a press release, the EP fluctuates between light-heartedness and serious explorations of “love and love lost, belonging and of the complexities of being a woman”.

The ‘Talk to Me’ EP was written over the course of a year, and was inspired by the likes of Nick Cave and Sharon Van Etten. The EP was produced by Calum Newton, who has previously worked with Amyl and the Sniffers, Pinch Points and Culte.

The single originally premiered in late July, which was described as “seeing someone you love struggling and pining to be there for them, maybe knowing what they want better than they do”.

The track followed Lange’s debut single ‘Adelaide’ in June. Lange, an Alice Springs expatriate who now resides in Melbourne, described the song as a homage to “all the goofy and gorgeous love songs that have come before”.

Until July 22, all proceeds from ‘Adelaide’ went to the National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Legal Services (NATSILS) when purchased on Bandcamp.