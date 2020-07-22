Elsie Lange shares new single ‘Talk to Me’, announces debut EP

Melbourne singer/songwriter Elsie Lange has shared a new single, ‘Talk to Me’, alongside launch details of her debut EP.

The song was produced by Calum Newton and mastered by Mikey Young. Listen to it below:

‘Talk to Me’ is the title track from the EP, which is slated for an August 21 release via Wing Sing Records.

Per a press release, the EP fluctuates between light-heartedness and serious explorations of “love and love lost, belonging and of the complexities of being a woman”.

In the statement, the title track is explained as “seeing someone you love struggling and pining to be there for them, maybe knowing what they want better than they do”.

‘Talk to Me’ follows Lange’s debut single, ‘Adelaide’, released last month. Lange, an Alice Springs expatriate who now resides in Melbourne, described the song as a homage to “all the goofy and gorgeous love songs that have come before”.

Prior to that, the Pting frontwoman had released two other songs on Bandcamp in 2018, ‘puppy dog eyes’ and ‘modern love’.

Pting released their latest EP ‘Boo’ in February of this year, featuring the singles ‘Naps’ and ‘New House’. Their debut EP, ‘Beep Beep’, was released in 2018.

‘Talk to Me’ can be pre-ordered from Lange’s Bandcamp page.